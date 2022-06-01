Did You Know KK Was the Voice Behind These Famous Ad Jingles and Classic Songs?

But did you know that KK sung many other songs that you might not even realize were sung by him? Ad jingles, for example. Before breaking into playback, KK sung as many as 3,500 jingles in 11 languages in his early years.

Some of them you might have heard, and will be shocked to find out it was KK's voice behind them, while others might be a completely new revelation for you. Here's a look at some of those hidden gems on the singer's first death anniversary: