Did You Know KK Was the Voice Behind These Famous Ad Jingles and Classic Songs?

KK passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata.
KK first shot to fame with his song 'Tadap Tadap' from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and has since then made his mark in the Hindi playback industry. The news of his death at 53 had shocked many from the industry and devastated fans. His many super-hit songs such as 'Khuda Jaane', 'Beete Lamhe', 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai', among many others have dominated charts even years after their release.
But did you know that KK sung many other songs that you might not even realize were sung by him? Ad jingles, for example. Before breaking into playback, KK sung as many as 3,500 jingles in 11 languages in his early years.
Some of them you might have heard, and will be shocked to find out it was KK's voice behind them, while others might be a completely new revelation for you. Here's a look at some of those hidden gems on the singer's first death anniversary:
This is surely a jingle every Indian has heard, no matter the age. There have been many versions of Nerolac's original jingle, but here is the one with KK.
The famous 'Desh ki Dhadkan' jingle that was a part of every 90s kid's life is actually sung by KK! Check it out here:
Just Mohabbat, a television series that ran from 1996-2000, starring Kavita Kapoor, Kunal Roy Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, and Irrfan Khan was a hit in the 90s. The title track of the show was sung by KK. Check it out here:
The hit Hindi show that ran from 1998-2001 had its title track by the same name sung by KK and Hema Sardesai.
This Colgate gel ad starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is voiced by KK!
The show starring Anita Hassanandi that ran for a short period from 2005-2006 had its title track 'Woh Mile The' sung by KK.
This popular song is one that almost every cricket fan in the country will recognize. It perfectly encapsulates the connection that Indians have with the sport, and was a hit when it was first released in 1999. Check it out here.
KK has etched himself in parts of India's musical history and culture in ways we don't even know yet, and hopefully, there is a lot more to discover.
