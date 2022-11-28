'Gave Me Unbreakable Bonds': Karan Johar On 19 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho
'Kal Ho Naa Ho' had a stellar cast with Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta
Karan Johar took to Instagram to share his love for his film Kal Ho Naa Ho. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer completes 19 years today and Karan couldn't help but wrote a heartfelt note about the "memories" the film brings on 19 years after its release.
"An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film!♥️
#19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo," wrote Karan.
The film had a stellar cast with Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead. Moroever, the film has a huge fan following.
Karan Johar will dierct his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The films stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Shah Rukh, on the other hand will be seen in Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki.
Saif Ali Khan Shah Rukh Khan Karan Johar
