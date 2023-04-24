ADVERTISEMENT

'I Am Glad To Be Back': Krushna Abhishek Returns to The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will make his return ro The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna Abhishek is all set to return to the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor confirmed in a recent interview that he is all set to resume working for the show as all issues stand resolved.

In an interview with Times of India, Krushna said, "It's not a change of heart but a change of contract (laughs). The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back. Sapna ki entry hogi badhiya tarah se. Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar par taut kar aaye toh usko bhoola nahi kehte. Ye wohi wala hisaab hai (Sapna will have a great entry. All is well that ends well. That's how it is)."

He also added, "I share a long-standing relationship with the channel and the makers of the show. Woh relationship itna pure our achha hai ki ussi ki wajah se main wapas aaya (That relationship is so pure and good that I have come back because of that). I am also grateful to the audience who has been asking to bring me back on the show. I think the love of everyone and mine for those associated with the show has worked as a catalyst for my comeback (smiles)."

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing its fourth season. The show is also set to start its US tour soon.

