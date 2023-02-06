Grammy Awards 2023: Here's The Full List of Winners

Beyonce and Harry Styles at the Grammy Awards.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place on 5 February 2023, ET. The show was held in Las Vegas and Trevor Noah returned as the host for the third time. Moreover, Beyonce scripted history with 32 Grammy wins. Adele won for 'Best Pop Solo Performance' and Harry Styles won for 'Best Pop Vocal Album.'
India's Ricky Kej won a Grammy for 'Best Immersive Audio Album' for his most recent album 'Divine Tides.'
Here's a complete list of winners:
Song of the Year
"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt
Record of the Year
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
Best New Artist
Samara Joy
Album of the Year
"Harry's House," Harry Styles
Best Rock Album
“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne
Best Rock Performance
“Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile
Best Metal Performance
“Degradation Rules” by Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
Best Rock Song
“Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Easy On Me," Adele
Adele won for the best Pop solo performance
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Higher,” Michael Bublé
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
Sam Smith performs at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony.
Best Dance / Electronic Recording
“Break My Soul,” by Beyoncé
Best Dance / Electronic Album
"Renaissance," Beyonce
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Album
“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg
Best Rock Performance
“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile
Best Metal Performance
“Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
Best Rock Song
“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best Rock Album
“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne
Best R&B Performance
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé
Best R&B Song
“Cuff It,” Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy
Best R&B Album
“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper
Best Rap Performance
“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
Best Rap Song
“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Album
“Mr Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar wins for Best Rap Album
Best Country Solo Performance
“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song
“’Til You Can’t,” Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
Best Country Album
“A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
“Mystic Mirror,” White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Endangered Species,” Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“Linger Awhile,” Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“New Standards Vol. 1,” Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra,” Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Fandango at the Wall in New York,” Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake and Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
“Kingdom Book One Deluxe,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Breathe,” Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
“The Urban Hymnal,” Tennessee State University Marching Band
Best Latin Pop Album
“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
Bad Bunny wins his first Award
Best Música Urbana Album
“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“Motomami,” Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
“Un Canto por México — El Musical,” Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
“Pa’lla Voy,” Marc Anthony
Best American Roots Performance
“Stompin’ Ground,” Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Best Americana Performance
“Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt
Best American Roots Song
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best Americana Album
“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile
Best Bluegrass Album
“Crooked Tree,” Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Get On Board,” Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Brother Johnny,” Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album
“Revealer,” Madison Cunningham
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
“The Kalling,” Kabaka Pyramid
Best Global Music Performance
“Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
“Sakura,” Masa Takumi
Best Children’s Music Album
“The Movement,” Alphabet Rockers
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
“Finding Me,” Viola Davis
Viola Davis at the Grammy Awards.
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
“The Poet Who Sat by the Door,” J. Ivy
Best Comedy Album
“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
“Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording),” Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller and Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman and Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Encanto,” Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Encanto,” Germaine Franco, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” — Cast)
Best Instrumental Composition
“Refuge,” Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Scrapple From the Apple,” John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and the SWR Big Band featuring Martin Aeur)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Songbird (Orchestral Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
Best Recording Package
“Beginningless Beginning,” Chun-Tien Hsia and Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83,” Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson and Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
Best Album Notes
“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition),” Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
Best Historical Album
“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition),” Cheryl Pawelski and Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Harry’s House,” Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent and Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards.
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording
“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
Best Immersive Audio Album
“Divine Tides,” Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej and Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique — The Making of the Orchestra,” Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post and Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
“Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman,” Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore and Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
“Born,” Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Shaw: Evergreen,” Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Letters for the Future,” Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
“Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene,” Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Best Classical Compendium
“An Adoption Story,” Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Puts: Contact,” Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three and the Philadelphia Orchestra)
Taylor Swift winsBest Music Video Award
Best Music Video
“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer
Best Music Film
“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” Various Artists; Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart and Ryan Suffern, video producers
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 06 Feb 2023,09:44 AM IST