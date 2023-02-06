ADVERTISEMENT

Grammy Awards 2023: India's Ricky Kej Wins Third Grammy

Ricky Kej won a Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album for his most recent album Divine Tides

Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej won a Grammy for his Divine Tides album during the 65th Grammy Awards. The album was nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album, with credits going to immersive producers Stewart Copeland, Kej, Herbert Waltl, and Eric Schilling. This marks his third Grammy win.

'Divine Tides' was Kej's collaborative project with Copeland and they had bagged another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. The composer had also won for his 2015 album, ‘Winds of Samsara.’

He had earlier spoken about his third nomination, stating, "Absolutely thrilled to be nominated for a third Grammy Award. The album Divine Tides has been my most creative and successful album to date and I am honoured and humbled by the accolades it continues to receive. Stewart Copeland and I created Divine Tides as an immersive audio experience. We hoped to transport our audiences to beautiful places and emotions through our music, and this nomination for ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ validates all the hard work and love we have poured into Divine Tides.”

'Divine Tides' includes nine songs and eight music videos.

