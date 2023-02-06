ADVERTISEMENT

Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce Ties the Record With 31 All-Time Wins

Beyonce is in the same league as Georg Solti, who also has 31 Grammys.

The star-studded Grammy Awards 2023 is taking place at Crypto.com Arena. Beyonce scripted history for the most Grammy wins of all time with 31, in the same league as Georg Solti, who also has 31 trophies.

Beyonce won for best dance-electronic music recording category for 'Break My Soul', traditional R&B performance for 'Plastic Off the Sofa' and R&B song for 'Cuff It', which was written by several writers including Beyonce, The-Dream, Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq. 

While Beyonce and Adele competed for Record of the Year award, ABBA has been nominated for 'Don’t Shut Me Down', Doja Cat for 'Woman', Harry Styles for 'As It Was', Kendrick Lamar for 'Heart Part 5', Lizzo for 'About Damn Time', Mary J. Blige for 'Good Morning Gorgeous' and Steve Lacy for 'Bad Habit' are also up against each other. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won for Best Pop Duo Performance, beating Coldplay, BTS and ABBA.

Beyonce   Grammy Awards 2023 

