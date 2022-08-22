Munawar Faruqui's Hyderabad Show Successful Despite Threats From Hindutva Groups

Despite threats from right-wing groups and the BJP in Telangana, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad on Saturday, 20 August, received huge applause and was deemed a success by the audience.

The venue for Faruqui’s Dongri to Nowhere show in the city’s Shilpa Kala Vedika auditorium in Madhpur saw heavy police deployment, both inside and outside the hall.

Two police officers were stationed on either sides of each seating row and barricades were also placed in front of the stage where he was performing.