Munawar Faruqui's Hyderabad Show Successful Despite Threats From Hindutva Groups

Despite threats from right-wing groups and the BJP in Telangana, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad on Saturday, 20 August, received huge applause and was deemed a success by the audience.
The venue for Faruqui’s Dongri to Nowhere show in the city’s Shilpa Kala Vedika auditorium in Madhpur saw heavy police deployment, both inside and outside the hall.
Two police officers were stationed on either sides of each seating row and barricades were also placed in front of the stage where he was performing.
Speaking to The News Minute after the show, audience members said that the show was worth the trouble and that they had an enjoyable experience.
Several members also said that they were worried that the show had been cancelled since they did not receive details of the venue of Faruqui’s show until Saturday.
This was Faruqui’s second attempt to host a show in Hyderabad. Previously, in January this year, his comedy show was cancelled after threats from the Telangana BJP, citing COVID-19 restrictions.
Days ahead of the show on Saturday, BJP MLA Tiger Raja Singh of Goshamahal threatened to beat up the comedian and burn down the venue if the event was allowed to take place.
A Hindutva outfit, Jai Shri Ram Sena, had also lodged a complaint against the stand-up comedian and the show organisers with Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy. In its complaint, the outfit alleged that Faruqui has hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks against Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.
"In light of the seriousness of the matter, we would like to request your support to cancel the Talk Show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ and restrict such self-proclaimed comedians from insulting and hurting religious sentiments of Hindu gods and goddesses," the complaint read.
The comedian was previously denied permission to perform in Bengaluru in November 2021 on similar grounds.
On Saturday evening, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers protested in Hyderabad against Faruqui's show, following which the police detained some protesters.
