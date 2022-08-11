Munawar Faruqui to Perform in Hyderabad; BJP Threatens to Cancel Show Again

In continuation to the report, the BJP MLA making disparaging remarks on the comedian said, "In the past too, our idiot Minister KTR offered police protection and invited him, saying his event will be a great success.But even then, when Hindu groups across Telangana united to threated him, they got scared and cancelled the event."

He further added in his statement, "See what will happen if they invite him (Faruqui). Whereever, the program is, we will go and beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we will burn it down. If something goes wrong, KTR and the government and the police will be responsible. We will definitely beat him up and send him back if he comes to Telangana, this is a challenge."