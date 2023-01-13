‘Thunivu’ Review: Ajith Shines in the Crude Mix of ‘Mankatha’ & ‘Money Heist’

Though the core plot is simple, the screenplay makes it slightly complex for the audience to follow. It demands that you be patient until the end to understand the big picture. Even if you do understand, you are still left with unanswered questions.

At one point, Ajith hypes that he is about to narrate a flashback that will stun the villain. But the hasty recollection of the past events was neither exciting nor emotional, leaving no real impact in the audiences' minds.

Also, in an attempt to provide comic relief, the film uses derogatory words like "loosu" (ret***ed) and, in another instance, asks a goon to wash the toilet as a punishment for being a quidnunc. Though these are presented as funny dialogues, it is important to note that they may have real-life consequences for disabled people and the Dalit community, who still face discrimination.

Thunivu, on the other hand, is far from a mediocre fare. It is impressive in parts. If not completely, it at least stays half-true to its tagline, "No guts, no glory." The film bankrolled by Boney Kapoor is running in cinemas now.