The Morning Show 2 Review: Jennifer, Reese Return With Another Engaging Season

(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault)

(Spoiler alert for The Morning Show)

Most shows that deal with “heavy” topics often give you a character to root for, a good Samaritan, someone whose shoulders can bolster your utopian idea of justice and consequences but The Morning Show 2 doesn’t. And I will be the first to admit, I am guilty of looking for that good Samaritan, even after watching the first season beginning to end, but I was glad I found none. The Morning Show doesn’t intend to give you heroes and villains because there are none, and that’s what makes the show honest.

When Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) looked into the camera during the first season of The Morning Show and said, “But there are consequences in life. As a woman, I can say that there aren't enough of them,” the show set a tone for itself then. She had, of course, just revealed that her co-host for 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) had been accused of sexual misconduct and the #MeToo movement is a major plot point for the show, even in season 2.