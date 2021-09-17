'Maestro' Film Review: Nithiin & Tamannaah's 'Andhadhun' Remake Is Worth a Watch

You do need to keep in mind that this isn’t an original screenplay – that right there would have been a true zinger. But we’re already stretching our legs under the cloud of a pandemic, therefore it’s okay to loosen the strings a bit.

The precarious idea at the core of Sriram Raghavan’s Hindi blockbuster Andhadhun (2018), upon which Maestro is based, states (not literally, however) that a physical disability fuels creativity. The male protagonist pretends to be blind so that he can focus solely on music and the sounds that make up the world he lives in. If there’s sympathy attached to his condition, he won’t mind milking it, either.