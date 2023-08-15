Taali Review: Sushmita is a Force to Reckon With as Trans Activist Gauri Sawant

For decades, trans people have been ostracised from society, denied access to public spaces and amenities (including proper healthcare) on the basis of their identity. On the big screen, they’ve been either demonised as villains, used for shock or comic effect, or made to go through brutal violence on screen with no other possible ending in sight.

Then comes Taali, a show inspired by the life of trans activist Shreegauri Sawant, with Sushmita Sen in the lead.