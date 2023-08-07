Taali Trailer: Sushmita Sen Fights For Third-Gender Rights As Shreegauri Sawant

The much-awaited trailer for Sushmita Sen's Taali was released on 7 August. The series is based on the real life of trans activist Shreegauri Sawant and portrays her relentless struggle for third-gender rights.

The trailer features Sushmita Sen as Ganesh, a young boy who is humiliated by his classmates when he expresses his desire to be a mother. Ganesh's struggle to establish himself in society leads to his transformation into a fierce and powerful Shreegauri Sawant.