Review: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Is a Tedious Watch

If we can look beyond the fact that as, per historical accounts the real Samrat didn't live for more than 25- 26 years of age , a 54-year-old Akshay Kumar playing the part may seem earnest and too eager to please.

Since no one can quite take the Samrat on, the ones who do do so only by treachery and deceit . Prithviraj is ours, and the cruel invader is Mohd Ghori - the grunting , growling sultan whose main intention is to kill the king.

Manav Vij is left to fend for himself a he shuttles between trying to be ferocious and yet not quite so much that Prithviraj can be eclipsed . The result is shabby body language and a slight slouch, where poor Manav must take on the king and yet never appear like he ever has a chance . That’s when we miss SS Rajamouli or Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s flair for the epic and the fluidity with which they can bring alive colour and form on screen.

Where the visual aesthetic is enough to hypnotise us so we can look beyond inaccuracies in account and story, and simply allow ourselves to be mesmerised by the proceedings. That never happens . The swayamvar scene which comes closest to the promise of being engaging employs such melodramatic dialogues and fractured Hindi TV serial-like jerky editing that we find it difficult to recover.