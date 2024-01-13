Review: Venkatesh, Nawazuddin's Saindhav Scores With Sharp Writing & Good Acting

Saindhav’s story is set in a make-believe port city Chandraprastha, that is run by a cartel. It follows the “Vikram” template where a middle-aged man takes on the mighty powers that be in order to save his family. In a scene that follows a heavy duty-action block (of which there are many in almost all variety - guns, fist fight, knives, even a fully-equipped James Bond type gadget of a car) Saindhav tells Mano (Shraddha Srinath), “My flashback is not so interesting or filled with goodness that we have to sit down and listen to it”.

Such lines help in doing away with scenes that otherwise would’ve been written off as cliches. These moments did make me smile at the thought of how Sailesh has cleverly handled a hero-like Venkatesh who comes with his own iconic status and yet it is in Saindhav (after a really long time) one sees him with as much realism as there is heroism. But the high speed shots that show the hero’s legacy (however well-deserved) and a couple of unwanted songs tend to drag the film (Santosh Narayanan’s work in both songs and the background music is a bit dull in this action saga).