'Anurag Kashyap Helps People Without Taking Credit': Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Haddi is a crime drama film directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun in pivotal roles. Siddiqui plays a double role in the film, one of which is transgender.
The ace actor took some time out to speak to The Quint about his equation with Anurag Kashyap, the challenges of playing the role in question and much more.
Siddiqui also heaped praises on Anurag Kashyap, saying:
Everyone loves Anurag Kashyap. There is no doubt about it. It's evident from the films he has made and also from the support he has given people; I am living proof of that. He has never been credited with helping filmmakers, assistants, or directors. He even financially helped NSD actors who were going through a rough patch. Nobody knows about it. He has at least helped 100 to 200 people.
Siddiqui opened up about the pitfalls of social media.
Most people misconstrue what is said on social media. And you also feel sad about it. But everyone knows that it was something else, but people are manipulating the information and presenting it.
