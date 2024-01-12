'Merry Christmas' Review: The Devil's In the Details In Sriram Raghavan's Latest

Katrina Kaif plays Maria as a woman who is more sure of her motivations than her decisions – it’s a performance that Maria puts on as much as Kaif does. In some cases, it’s difficult to buy into the sheer emotional depth; the connection between Maria and Annie doesn’t feel well-explored enough. I can’t fault, however, the little details that remind you that Maria is a woman who, instinctually, is kind and Albert is someone with a tendency to fly off the handle. Brilliant.

And everything about the characters is explained through one character’s dialogue to another; it maintains the intrigue (I love the possibility of an unreliable narrator).