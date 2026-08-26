'Toxic' Review: This Fairytale Is a Trojan Horse for Toxic Masculinity

Yash, the Kannada actor referred to as the ‘Rocking Star’, is rocking his majestic beard in most of the scenes. As already revealed in the trailer, he also sports a relatively clean look in a dual role, where he plays his own son.

In the second half, the action moves from Goa to Macau, where Raya enters the casino business. There, he meets yet another woman whose life he nearly ruins: Mellisa, played by Rukmini Vasanth. He impregnates her, having yet another child (birth control, anyone?), and traumatises the child because he cannot keep him safe from his own madness.

Without spoiling the ending, let this critic tell you: the plot twist will have you in an absolute chokehold.

While the first half of the film takes its own sweet time with world-building, the final 20 minutes deliver an emotional payoff worthy of all the patience the film initially demands of you. In what can only be called a breathtaking, surreal sequence, we see the broken Ferris wheel—where Raya and Nadia once romanced each other—collapse into the vast sea as Raya has a vision of Nadia, now dead, riding the gallopers.