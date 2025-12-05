'Raanjhanaa' on Steroids: 'Tere Ishq Mein' & the Return of Toxic Masculinity

A decade after his last silver screen success, Anand L Rai is back with Tere Ishq Mein, a film that appears determined to prove that what was once troubling can always become worse.

When Rai's Raanjhanaa released in 2013, many viewers were dazzled by its music and emotional climax, even as it normalised relentless stalking in the name of love. How far have we come? Not very.

If Raanjhanaa flirted with the idea of violent, obsessive love, Tere Ishq Mein presses the accelerator pedal all the way down, crashing into the audience with a full-throated celebration of masculine rage.