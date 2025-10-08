Overworked, Underpaid, Humiliated: Inside India's Toxic Workplaces

First, the question of work hours.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) says that Indians are among the most overworked in the world. 51 percent of Indian workers work more than 49 hours a week , which is what the ILO considers to be more than what anyone should work.

We have the dubious distinction of being number two in the world's overworked population ranking—only Bhutan ranks above us.

Second, on being underpaid.

The latest survey by the jobs portal Foundit found that 47 percent of Indian professionals are unhappy with their salaries and pay hikes.

Third, job satisfaction.

A study done by Manpower Group in 2024 says one in three professionals in India are dissatisfied with their work.

That’s a very high number if you want your team to be productive in this super-competitive world. ADP’s study for 2025 reveals an even more dismal picture. Only 19 percent, or 1 in 5, professionals feel engaged with their work. And this is a sharp decline from last year when the employee engagement rate in India was 24 percent.

What is even more worrying is that India is the only large economy where employee engagement has fallen. Everywhere else, ADP found a higher level of engagement among employees.

Why is that?