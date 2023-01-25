'Pathaan' Review: Fasten Your Seatbelt For Shah Rukh's Entertaining Comeback

Quite a few of the dialogues might make you frown, you have to forget that physics even exists in some scenes, the hero must take down a whole army and emerge as good as new by popping a few painkillers and the plot derails at times, but the cast is here to remind you how sheer performances can shoulder an entire film. What a comeback for Shah Rukh, who proves yet again that the throne truly belongs to him! His eyes glisten while recounting a heartwarming story from a mission in Afghanistan, he pulls off the rugged look with ease and the confident stunts are reason enough to crown him as an action hero alongside the evergreen romantic one. John delivers an engaging performance as Pathaan's nemesis, and full points for Deepika's style and agility. Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, too, have their moments.

When it's Siddharth Anand, you can expect a smattering of soft nationalism, and Pathaan isn't devoid of that. However, the makers ensure that jingoism isn't generously served on a platter as is the case with a lot of recent films. There's no "good Muslim versus bad Muslim", the antagonist isn't stereotyped and painted all black, rather the outstretched arms of inclusivity aren't just for India but for other neighbouring countries as well.

Pathaan exists to remind us that Shah Rukh Khan will be the ever charismatic Delhi boy who stole hearts right from his television debut Fauji.