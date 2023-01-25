'Tiger-Pathaan Crossover'; Twitter Implodes Over Salman Khan's Cameo In Pathaan

There's not been a single moment today when Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan hasn't made headlines or trended on every social media platform known to us.

The latest reason? Salman Khan's explosive cameo in the Siddharth Anand-directed spy thriller! Not only did the Ek Tha Tiger actor make a surprise appearance, the filmmakers also blessed fans with a crossover between Pathaan and Tiger.

For the unversed, Yash Raj Films has kickstarted their Spy Films Universe - including SRK-Deepika's Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's WAR. Pathaan not only included Tiger's appearance but also mentioned Kabir, Hrithik Roshan's character in WAR.