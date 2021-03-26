Review: Despite Its Moments, ‘Saina’ Fails to Think Out of the Box

Then comes coach Rajan, who clearly is modelled on Pullela Gopichand but for some reason is never named. His no-nonsense attitude, strict regime and astute guidance help Saina shine bright internationally. At another significant juncture when Saina is reprimanded and asked to take her mind off any possible romantic affairs she talks about how, because she is a female player, her personal life is always questioned but a Sachin Tendulkar is never questioned about his commitment to the sport when he married at the age of 22. Here again, the film just retracts and steps back instead of exploring it further.

After a string of defeats our champion does taste victory. The build-up is on point. The film is most alive when Manav Kaul, the idealist coach, confronts his headstrong passionate protege. But the pleasures dwindle soon enough as we are treated to a meek end. Make no mistake, Saina has its moments and we do cheer for Saina ‘s off screen exploits while applauding Parineeti’s on-screen manoeuvres, but the film could have been so much more if writer-director Amole Gupte had shed the Bollywood hangover and chosen a different lens to view this story. To borrow a fabulous line from the film, “Darr is baat ka nahi ki hum bade sapne dekhte hai, darr iss baat ka hai ki hum chote sapne dekhte hain aur woh poore honjate hain".

Saina nurtured an extraordinary dream which she set out to achieve with enviable panache. I wish the film had chosen to tell her story with more eloquence instead of treading the beaten path.

Our rating: 2.5 Quints out of 5