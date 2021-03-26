Review: Netflix’s ‘Pagglait’ Is a Moody, Heartwarming Winner

There are faults, like with all other things in life, with this one, and they are glaringly obvious. The dynamic and relationship on screen between Sanya Malhotra and Sayani Gupta is set up to be a positive one, where women build each other up and give each other love, one where they don’t let a patriarchal society pit one against the other, and while the intention is good, the execution is poor. That whole sub plot of the film seems inauthentic, overdone and fake. Sayani Gupta’s dialogues are off and seem misplaced. Some of the song sequences in the film are also a little lazy and seem like a convenient way to propel the relationships between characters forward, a concept thats been done to death in Hindi cinema and quite frankly, belongs in the 2000’s.

Pagglait is new, it’s fresh, it’s fun and while it may not be for everyone, it is a a confident film about sensitive things and to all of those, it does justice.