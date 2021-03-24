Review: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Is a Great Masala Movie

Kong’s friend, Jia (Kaylee Hottle), is a little girl who’s deaf-mute. They don’t run around the forest blithely, however, singing songs of camaraderie and optimism.

Kong appears to be her saviour. Although she doesn’t need one, to be honest, it wouldn’t hurt her to have him by her side. If she had taken inspiration from Mowgli (from The Jungle Book), she could have, perhaps, joined him in his pursuit of happiness. But the film is not just about their friendship. It’s more about letting animals know that they’re not going to be harmed. If we keep challenging their authority as if we own everything on this planet, we’ll have to suffer the consequences. Aren’t we already reeling under the pressure of having to breathe behind a mask? And how did we end up at this juncture, if not for our irresponsible behaviour?

An hour into the film, you get a fantastic scene where Kong dutifully listens to Jia and starts running into a cave without giving a second thought about where it could lead him to. It shows how much he trusts her. And in another scene, he crushes a vehicle with some people in it after getting betrayed. You can use these examples to study his character. If he trusts you, he’ll go to any length. And if he doesn’t, he’ll simply turn you into dust.