Would Rather Do Telugu Cinema; Mahesh Babu Clarifies His Comments On Hindi Debut
A recently released PR note clarifies his Hindi debut comment.
Mahesh Babu recently came under the limelight for his comments on his Bollywood debut. He said last week during a media interaction, that ‘Bollywood couldn't afford him’. He went on to say that he would rather do a Telugu film than go into another industry.
In a recently released press note, it was highlighted, that he loves cinema and respects all languages. It was clarified that he is comfortable doing Telugu cinema and will continue on that very industry. It was also stated that it makes him happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places. The note also stated that his impromptu comments about his Bollywood debut were blown out of proportion and have since gone viral.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be seen next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He has been busy promoting his latest film which is soon to release on 12 May 2022. On the other end, he is also working SS Rajamouli next.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.