Would Rather Do Telugu Cinema; Mahesh Babu Clarifies His Comments On Hindi Debut

Mahesh Babu recently came under the limelight for his comments on his Bollywood debut. He said last week during a media interaction, that ‘Bollywood couldn't afford him’. He went on to say that he would rather do a Telugu film than go into another industry.



In a recently released press note, it was highlighted, that he loves cinema and respects all languages. It was clarified that he is comfortable doing Telugu cinema and will continue on that very industry. It was also stated that it makes him happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places. The note also stated that his impromptu comments about his Bollywood debut were blown out of proportion and have since gone viral.