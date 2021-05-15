Review: The Woman In The Window Loses Its Viewer In the First Act

Amy Adams is Anna Fox, a woman riddled with anxiety, agoraphobia and alcoholism. Once a noted child psychologist, she now spends her days mixing Merlot and meds, and "watching wildlife." That's what Finn, in the novel, called her compulsion to spy on neighbours across the street. Currently in her line of sight are the Russells: Julianne Moore is wife Jane, Gary Oldman is husband Alistair, and Fred Hechinger is their son Ethan. Anna and Jane instantly hit it off like old chums, and these few moments with Adams and Moore are ones to treasure.

Which makes what happens next a real bummer. Anna witnesses — or at least imagines she has — Jane's murder. So, she breaks her rule and "interferes with the wildlife." The police are called in. And here comes the first big twist. Alistair introduces them to an alive and well Jane, only she isn't the woman Anna met or spied on. Convinced the Jane, now played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, is an imposter, Anna — who loves her murder mysteries — finds herself in one.