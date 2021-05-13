Review: Survival Thriller ‘Oxygen’ on Netflix Hits Close to Home

The creative use of mise-en- scène is its gimmick after all. As the isolation and lack of oxygen induce hallucinations, what's real and what's imagined becomes harder to separate. All this anguish is rendered palpable in Laurent's face. Each gasp makes our hearts skip a beat. It's a one-woman show of grit that’s simultaneously harrowing and empowering.

Confinement has never been a hurdle to creativity. Tricky to pull off, yes. But thinking out-of-the-box has allowed plenty of filmmakers to flourish despite the economy in storytelling. Steven Knight managed just fine with Tom Hardy and a car in Locke. Karyn Kusama made a dinner party a tense affair in The Invitation. Oxygen can be boxed into the same category of single-location thrillers. Conceptually, it will remind you of Buried, and it does imbue a similar feeling of a noose tightening around our necks. Like it did for Ryan Reynolds in the Rodrigo Cortés thriller, survival depends on how Liz uses the tools available in her prison to break out of it. Only, Aja imagines it all through a sci-fi lens without his twisted ingenuity. Quel dommage.