Review: ‘The Underground Railroad’ Shows America’s Darkest Chapter

On her journey from bondage to freedom, Cora — the runaway slave at the centre of Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad — ends up working in a museum of living history in South Carolina. Along with two other women, Cora acts out scenes from the life she has escaped. This includes picking cotton on a plantation in a live-action diorama behind a display glass for white beholders. Keen on “authenticity,” the white museum curator also trains a subordinate on using a whip. The continued oppression of black bodies in white spaces is rendered visible through these shocking images, as Jenkins reflects on how black history has been appropriated and retrofitted by white storytellers. Go all the way back to DW Griffith's The Birth of a Nation. The hegemony of the white gaze is such that it has defined almost every cultural memory in America. Just as no document of history can be considered the absolute truth, no museum exhibit, novel or 10-part series can illustrate the brutal realities of living through America's darkest chapter.

It's partly why Colson Whitehead weaves the real and the fantastic in his novel, which forms the basis of the Amazon series. The Underground Railroad, once a metaphor for the resistance movement, lays the tracks for Cora's escape northward. Literalised into a whole hidden system of steam engines and subterranean tunnels, it ferries runaway slaves across the Southern states to potential safety. In reality, the Underground Railroad wasn’t really underground or a railroad, but a network of secret routes and safe houses set up in slave states bordering free states. Here, it spans even the Southern states. When Caesar, Cora's friend and fellow fugitive, asks a station master who built the Underground Railroad, quick comes the response: “Who builds anything in this country?”