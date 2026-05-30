Kiara Advani Row: Why Women Picking Own Partners Still Rattles Indian Society

In a recent appearance on influencer Raj Shamani’s podcast, Figuring Out, actor Kiara Advani talked about motherhood, parenting, and partnerships, among other things.

When Shamani asked her how she’d teach her daughter to deal with “today’s men,” she responded, saying, “I would want her to see a very full life. I don’t want her to feel like she has to only date one person... Hopefully, I’d like to bring her up in a way that lets her make all her choices for herself… without any preconceived notion of how it’s meant to be.”

It was, by all reasonable standards, an extraordinarily ordinary statement.