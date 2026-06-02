'I Married at The Peak of My Career. I Broke the 'Rule'': Madhuri Dixit

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Netflix's upcoming film Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni and starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan, is a dark crime comedy. The film follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio who become entangled in a scandalous cover-up after discovering a dead body in their kitchen.
The Quint spoke to Dixit, Triveni, producer Vikram Malhotra, and Netflix's Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh about portraying women in chaos rather than perfection, depicting a mother who isn't the typical self-sacrificing figure we're used to seeing on screen, Dixit getting married at the peak of her career and breaking the "rule," why creators today have become risk-averse, and more.
Madhuri on playing a mother who isn't the usual self-sacrificing figure we see on screen, “that's what attracted me to Maa Behen. Rekha's character is so chaotic. She's modern and strong, and there's this craziness in her.
For many actors, stardom can become inseparable from their identity. But for the icon, fame has always remained secondary to family.When asked about leaving her stardom and icon status outside her home, Dixit said that she grew up that way and believes it has helped her maintain her sanity over the years.
She added that marriage and motherhood naturally shift one's priorities and the kids become the centre of your universe, so that ego has to be left aside.
Reflecting on her decision to get married at the peak of her career, Dixit recalled how it was seen as an unconventional move at the time.
The conversation also touched upon the current state of the film industry and whether creators have become increasingly risk-averse. Producer Vikram Malhotra argued that excessive caution is one of the biggest challenges facing the industry today.
"One of the things ailing the Indian film industry is the state of over-cautiousness and self-imposed apprehension that creators are operating under. We are going through challenging times like any other industry. It's disheartening to see creators, who are supposed to lead, worrying about pleasing the ultimate consumer and, in the process, losing their voice."
He cautions that the industry needs to stop driving while looking in the rear-view mirror, "just because something has worked in the past doesn't mean it's the template for success.”
Director Suresh Triveni echoed a similar sentiment while discussing Maa Behen and his desire to portray women as real, flawed individuals rather than idealised figures. He pointed out that mothers in Indian cinema are presented as symbols rather than people.
"In Indian cinema mother is always put on a pedestal. Yes, mother stands for a lot of things, but she is also a human. So, I wanted to show that."
That approach forms the core of Maa Behen, which centres on a chaotic, dysfunctional family navigating an extraordinary situation while remaining recognisably human.