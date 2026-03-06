'Jab Khuli Kitaab': Pankaj Kapur & Dimple Kapadia are Terrific in an OKish Drama

Gopal and Anusuya have three children, two children-in-law, and four grandchildren, all of whom gather at the majestic family home in the mountains—initially preparing for Anusuya’s death, but then rejoicing at her sudden regaining of consciousness. It is, against all odds, a cheery household, unaware as they all remain of the grandparents’ private agony.

The only track here that works well is that of Anusuya and Gopal’s youngest son, Dholu (Abuli Mamaji), who has Down syndrome. He is loved and cherished by the family, and he experiences a surprising turn of events in the film’s second half.