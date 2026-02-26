“There Was No Burden to Play a Queer Couple Differently”: Konkana Sen Sharma

When talking about why she chose to have the film set in London, Anubhuti said that she never wanted Accused to take place in India because a queer relationship could not be contextually normalised—the couple couldn't have been married.

"I would have had to make a commentary on queer relationships. I did not want to do that. They are just a couple who happens to be queer.", she added.

Further talking about her approach to portraying a queer relationship in Indian cinema, Anubhuti said that her primary aim was to tell a female-led story, rather than sensationalising the queerness of the film.