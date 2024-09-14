‘This Not a Boast or Plea for Help, but I Never Had to Struggle’: Rahul Bose

Actors Rahul Bose, Aparshakti Khurana, and Anupriya Goenka talk to The Quint about their film Berlin and their initial reactions to the script.

Speaking of the film, Khurana said, “The reaction (to the narration) was that I’d never read, or seen, or pictured a world like that before and what made it even better is that this isn’t an adaptation. It isn’t even a real-life story.”

Bose added that Berlin would have to be ‘made on the editing table’ because it’s ‘atmosphere-driven’. Goenka recalled that the director Atul Sabharwal wasn’t available on the day she auditioned, “Some other person was taking the audition and he gave me a bizarre brief about the character and the screen and I performed it the way I understood but something about it made Atul sir call me back.”

The actors went on the talk about how they’ve dealt with loneliness in their lives.

When asked what his journey could’ve looked like if he had started out in the industry today, Bose said, “I would just lie down and say, ‘No, I can’t do this’. The thing is, and this is not a boast or a plea for help…I never had to struggle. After my fourth play, I was cast as the lead in English, August.”

He added, “I’ve never auditioned in my life; I’ve never met a casting director in my life I’ve never had tea or coffee with a director just to network. Today? Just to meet the casting director, you need to go through three people. Impossible, I wouldn’t make it. I wouldn’t even try. It would be too exhausting and humiliating.”

The actors went on to talk about the social media world, how the film industry has changed, and much more.

Watch the video for more.