Dimple Kapadia Gave Me Goosebumps: Sonam After Watching 'Tenet'
Sonam caught a show of Christopher Nolan's latest film in London.
Sonam Kapoor is currently living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. She is one of the few lucky ones to have watched Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which is currently playing in theatres in quite a few countries. Sonam took to Instagram on Sunday, 30 August, to share her experience and she was all praise for Dimple Kapadia, who is part of the cast.
"So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing", the actor wrote alongside a still of Dimple from the film.
Sonam also shared a photo of her wearing a mask and taking all precautions amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Richa Chadha replied to Sonam's post, saying that she is missing the experience of theatres.
According to Reuters, the spy thriller Tenet premiered in 70 countries on 26 August ahead of the United States. The release date for India is yet to be finalised. Tom Cruise recently donned a face mask to attend a preview showing of Tenet in London. “Great to be back in a movie theater everybody,” he said in a video shared on Instagram. “I loved it”, he wrote on Instagram.
