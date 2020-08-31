Dimple Kapadia Gave Me Goosebumps: Sonam After Watching 'Tenet'

Sonam caught a show of Christopher Nolan's latest film in London.

Quint Entertainment
Published31 Aug 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Celebrities
2 min read
Sonam Kapoor is all praise for Dimple Kapadia in Tenet.
i

Sonam Kapoor is currently living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. She is one of the few lucky ones to have watched Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which is currently playing in theatres in quite a few countries. Sonam took to Instagram on Sunday, 30 August, to share her experience and she was all praise for Dimple Kapadia, who is part of the cast.

Sonam Kapoor watches Tenet in London.
Sonam Kapoor watches Tenet in London.
(Photo: Instagram)
Also Read
'Tenet' Behind-the-scenes Video Shows Making of an Epic Thriller
'Tenet' Behind-the-scenes Video Shows Making of an Epic Thriller

"So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing", the actor wrote alongside a still of Dimple from the film.

Sonam also shared a photo of her wearing a mask and taking all precautions amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dimple Kapadia Gave Me Goosebumps: Sonam After Watching 'Tenet'

Richa Chadha replied to Sonam's post, saying that she is missing the experience of theatres.

Dimple Kapadia Gave Me Goosebumps: Sonam After Watching 'Tenet'

According to Reuters, the spy thriller Tenet premiered in 70 countries on 26 August ahead of the United States. The release date for India is yet to be finalised. Tom Cruise recently donned a face mask to attend a preview showing of Tenet in London. “Great to be back in a movie theater everybody,” he said in a video shared on Instagram. “I loved it”, he wrote on Instagram.

Also Read
Tom Cruise Visits Theatre to Watch 'Tenet', Ranveer Singh Reacts
Tom Cruise Visits Theatre to Watch 'Tenet', Ranveer Singh Reacts

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!