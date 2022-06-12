Review: ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ Is Stuck in the Past, Both Good and Bad

The comedy shows of the 2000s sometimes had entire acts devoted to jokes on the lines of ‘this is how women behave’, ‘women are so and so’, ‘Indian women VS women abroad’, ‘how wives have ruined lives’ and so on and so forth. And that WhatsApp forward humour has somehow not changed in the past decade. Also, the first episode had zero comedians that aren’t men.

The comedians on India’s Laughter Champion continue to write women like Tumblr posts and Twitter memes by male writers. There are some funny bits– Rajat Sood recalling his experience with love, Nitesh Shetty’s bit about buying a house in Mumbai, among others.