On Kapil Sharma's Birthday, Some Unseen Photos and Clips From His Early Days
As Kapil Sharma turns 41 today, here's a look at his journey from Amritsar to Mumbai, and from struggle to stardom.
Kapil Sharma first came to Mumbai from his hometown of Amritsar with just Rs 1200. Today, he is earning about Rs 50 lakh per episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
The man who rose to fame with his stand up and other performances at 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' quickly paved his way into mainstream Hindi comedy by participating in the many renditions of 'Comedy Circus'.
A few controversies might have hindered his path every now and then, but one thing remained constant: his ability to make the Indian audience laugh. Here is a look at Kapil Sharma's journey.
