Comedy Premium League Review: Sparse Jokes Don’t Make Up for the Puzzling Format

On 20 August, Netflix release 4 episodes of its latest comedy show Comedy Premium League (CPL) which pits some of India’s ‘premium’ comics against each other, in teams. The show, reminiscent of Amazon Prime’s Comicstaan, left me with a question right off the bat: What are they competing for?

Comicstaan clearly had a value attached to the win: fame. The comic that won the show would of course, get their name etched on the ‘comedy hall-of-fame’. But the comics on CPL already have their names on the wall. Not that there is anything wrong with having a comedy show just for comedy’s sake but a competition without a ‘grand prize’ (unless one was mentioned and I missed it?) seems rather lacklustre.