‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ Review: A Promising Story That Ends up as a Lacklustre Film

Another Film Unsuccessful in Portraying Abortions

For Manokamna, this sudden shift of focus towards women stems from the death of a girl in her town due to an illegal abortion. Her eyes are opened to the alarming rate of abortions in India, and in Manokamna’s quest to educate women, the film conflates illegal abortions with consensual ones.

While talking about the perils of abortion, “illegal” is mentioned only once by Manokamna in the entire film. Even though it might not be the intention, this lack of clarity leads to the assumption that the film is against abortions in general.