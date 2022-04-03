Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome a Baby Boy

Bharti and Haarsh are hosts on Hunarbaaz. The show features Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar as judges. Recently there were reports that Bharti had already given birth but she had refuted the news.

In a live chat, Bharti had said, “I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working. I am feeling scared. The due date is near.”