Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester Review: A Bold Set By a Captivating Storyteller

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester, a second Netflix special by the stand-up comedian, is a bold one hour set which reflects his skills as a captivating, powerful storyteller. Hasan delivers the set with vigour and the special is aided by a gaudy production.

“The first joke I ever told saved my life,” says Hasan adding, “and now my stupid-a** jokes almost cost me my baby’s life.” This encompasses the set, as he talks about how comedy is a matter of life and death, dealing with infertility, his spiralling fame and his addiction to it, and of course, his risqué materials from the past. Oh yes! The King's too.