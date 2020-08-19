‘Patriot Act’ Cancelled, South Asians Mourn Loss of Representation

Patriot Act has been lauded for making complex issues and current affairs accessible and relatable to younger audiences. It has been praised in the past for taking bold stances, and being a transparent reflection of reality.

On the show, Hasan Minhaj has spoken about the current politics of several countries including India. The episode that aired prior to the 2019 Indian general elections discussed the 2G scam, Kashmir, and what Minhaj labelled Modi's 'hug diplomacy'.

An episode of the Patriot Act that focused on Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder even got banned by Saudi Arabia.