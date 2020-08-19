‘Patriot Act’ Cancelled, South Asians Mourn Loss of Representation
After six seasons, Netflix has cancelled Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’.
Patriot Act was exceptional television. Not only because it was hosted by a person of colour, a South Asian American man, but also because it focused on issues that concerned people of colour.
The world's largest streaming service, Netflix weighs audience numbers against the cost of production during renewal decisions, and has historically struggled with the talk show category.
Other talk shows on Netflix, hosted by comedians like Michelle Wolf and Chelsea Handler have been cancelled after only one season.
The announcement was met with shock and sadness on social media.
A petition on Change.Org to 'Bring back Patriot Act by Hassan Minhaj and his crew' is quickly gaining traction since the announcement.
Patriot Act has been lauded for making complex issues and current affairs accessible and relatable to younger audiences. It has been praised in the past for taking bold stances, and being a transparent reflection of reality.
On the show, Hasan Minhaj has spoken about the current politics of several countries including India. The episode that aired prior to the 2019 Indian general elections discussed the 2G scam, Kashmir, and what Minhaj labelled Modi's 'hug diplomacy'.
An episode of the Patriot Act that focused on Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder even got banned by Saudi Arabia.
