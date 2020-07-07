Hasan Minhaj Describes a Typical Desi Uncle And It's Accurate AF
Hasan Minhaj talks about his children, biryani, squirrels and more.
Rememer in 2019 when Hasan Minhaj had a casual chat with a bunch of desi teens? Well, he has reconnected with them once again but this time, they are asking him questions.
The video, posted on YouTube, seems to have been filmed remotely. The children each ask Hasan a couple of questions and he answers them. From "What do you think squirrels think about?" to tips on how to start the conversation about anti-blackness within South Asian communities, the questions have range!
But here's one that caught our eye.
One of the children asked Hasan, "What kind of a desi uncle do you aspire to be?"
And Hasan's answer was pretty on point.
He said, "Dude I cannot wait to go full desi uncle. I want a gut. I'm talking full ET vibe. Skinny arms. Gut. Mustache. Cricket on in the background. Not listening to any family members. Forwarding conspiracy theories on WhatsApp. Eating pistachios and almonds and mango all the time. Blaring ghazals in the car."
You can watch the video here:
When asked about how one can talk to their parents about anti-blackness within Indian communities, Hasan said that the conversation must be approached with a respect and everyone involved should be aware of that. He further adds that most people are not filled with hate, they're just full of ignorance. He also cautions that one should not seem attacking or make someone feel ashamed about their thought process.
Hasan Minhaj is the host of Netflix show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj. It has weekly episodes where he discusses relavant social and political issues.
