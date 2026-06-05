'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Review: An Irritating, Unfunny Showcase Of Silly

David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has a ratio problem. The ratio of unsurprisingly unapologetic silliness and low-hanging fruit stupidity to ‘funny’ or even mildly tolerable gags and ‘jokes’ is way off. That is to say, there’s hardly any.

I’m all for Dhawan’s brand of cinema of chaos. But when the bits don’t land, and it feels like there’s next to no effort made in the material (let alone the filmmaking), the result is a source of embarrassment for all involved, where the only real loser is us.