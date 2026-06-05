‘Brown’ Review: Karisma Kapoor Stars in a Been-There-Done-That Whodunnit

Adapted from Abhik Barua’s City of Death, the Kolkata-set series stars Karisma Kapoor as detective Rita Brown, who returns to policing after a personal tragedy took her out of action for two years. She teams up with a new partner, officer Arjun Sinha (the always-solid Surya Sharma), to track down a violent killer.

In the first few episodes, while the narrative from writers Diggi Sisodia, Sunayana Kumari, and Mayukh Ghosh is conventional and formulaic, Brown remains very watchable.

The storytelling is clean in establishing the crime, the victim (a young girl belonging to Kolkata’s richest family), and the suspects—her estranged industrialist father who seems unaffected by her death (Ajinky Deo), her distraught brother (a suitably unstable Paresh Pahuja), her violent ex-boyfriend (Aryann Bhowmick), her therapist (Jisshu Sengupta), and so on.