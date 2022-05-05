‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Review: Elizabeth Olsen Is the MVP

(Contains minor spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

If there exists a version of you in a parallel timeline; a version that has everything your heart desires and all your loved ones are safe and sound, would you want to take over their life? And how far would you go in your pursuit? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poses these questions to its audience in a convoluted story set in (you guessed it!) the multiverse.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) timeline is a busy highway with its characters running in and out of each other’s films and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness drives it to a point where anybody who isn’t an ardent fan might need to bust out their evidence board and red yarn.