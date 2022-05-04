'Moon Knight' Review: Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy Headline a Fitting Finale

The six-episode series is a visual treat especially since Mohamed Diab puts forward such a raw and magnificent portrayal of Egypt. Kudos to Gregory Middleton and his team for the camerawork, Sean Faden and Whitney Gearin for the visual effects, and Stefania Cella for the mind-blowing production design.

Oscar Isaac as Marc is a delight to watch on screen. Playing a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), Isaac’s portrayal of the character goes a long way towards destigmatising the condition.