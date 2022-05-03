‘Haunting’: First Reactions for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Marvel’s latest offering, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is all set to release in theaters on 6 May. However, the Sam Raimi directorial had its first world premiere this weekend and the first reviews and impressions are in. Early reactions indicate that the film is the ‘scariest and most haunting’ Marvel movie ever.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead. Both actors have been praised for their performance.

One critic wrote, “Don't worry, Sam Raimi fans. DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS fully goes horror—jump scares, body horror, and a smattering of diabolical kills. It fits in the MCU but has Raimi's deranged creepy campy groovy DNA all over it. Start the Elizabeth Olsen Oscar campaign.”