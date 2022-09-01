'Cobra' Review: Vikram-Starrer Fails to Create an Impact

Vikram's latest film Cobra released with a run-time of a little over three hours after giving us a hint about a mathematical connection to the protagonist. After the audience’s feedback, the duration was reduced by 20 minutes on the second day of its release. I got curious and calculated the geometric progression of this number to figure out when it would be ideal to watch it and I made a discovery - I hate maths.

The story revolves around Madhiazhagan (Vikram), a mathematical genius moonlighting as an international assassin. Remember how in KGF 2, Yash stalks Srinidhi Shetty and eventually she falls in love with him? In Cobra, she switches sides.

Meanwhile, Madhi is on a spree, executing high profile murders in style - right from an Indian chief minister, a Scottish prince, a French mayor, and a Russian defense minister. He kills them all and is still roaming free.

With a lover who is chasing him to marry her and the Interpol officers hunting him, what will happen next? Why did he become an assassin? Does he come from a place of trauma, which prevents him from saying yes to the marriage? Director Ajay Gnanamuthu tries to answer these questions. He has interesting ideas, but the movie fails to shine because of a suffocating screenplay.