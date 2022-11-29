'Blurr' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Uncovers the Mysterious Death of Her Twin Sister

The trailer introduces us to Gayatri, who is slowly losing her eyesight, as she tries to investigate the mysterious death of her twin sister Gautami. The following sequences take us through some thrilling twists and turns as Gayatri gets closer to the truth. The eerie music and the engaging plot adds to the building suspense.

Talking about her role in the film, Taapsee shared in a statement, "Blurr taps into different sensibilities of an individual and that is purely why I decided to produce it as my first film. Donning the producer’s hat has been a spectacular experience. Apart from acting, I wanted to be creatively involved in production, conception and various aspects of filmmaking which are seldom glamorized. Essaying the character of a woman pushed to the brink of mental endurance due to her sister’s death was vulnerable, raw, and clawing.”

Whereas, Bahl said, “Blurr discovers angularities and depths of the human mind and the dark alleys it can traverse through. Blurr throws you into the murky waters where human needs intermingle with extreme delusional anger. The narrative and the plot of the film gave me a lot of different aspects to explore while directing. With spectacular twists and character portrayal, Blurr will satiate your craving of a mind-bending thriller."

Blurr is co-produced by Zee Studios, Echelon Productions and Outsiders Films, and will premiere on ZEE5 on 9th December 2022.